Constellation Software to purchase collection and recovery business from Fair Isaac

  • FICO (NYSE:FICO) and Constellation Software (OTCPK:CNSWF) enter agreement for the purchase and sale of FICO’s Collection and Recovery business to Constellation’s Jonas Software operating group, a provider of enterprise management software solutions.
  • FICO Collection and Recovery products automate the lifecycle of consumer collections and recovery.
  • The Collection and Recovery products represent less than 10% of FICO revenue.
  • FICO expects the divestiture to have an immaterial impact on future operating profits.
  • The senior leadership team dedicated to the Collection and Recovery business will remain as executive management of the business under Jonas Software’s ownership.
  • It is expected that Jonas and FICO will continue to have a mutually beneficial relationship.
