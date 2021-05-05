Constellation Software to purchase collection and recovery business from Fair Isaac
May 05, 2021 9:11 AM ETFair Isaac Corporation (FICO), CNSWFFICO, CNSWFBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- FICO (NYSE:FICO) and Constellation Software (OTCPK:CNSWF) enter agreement for the purchase and sale of FICO’s Collection and Recovery business to Constellation’s Jonas Software operating group, a provider of enterprise management software solutions.
- FICO Collection and Recovery products automate the lifecycle of consumer collections and recovery.
- The Collection and Recovery products represent less than 10% of FICO revenue.
- FICO expects the divestiture to have an immaterial impact on future operating profits.
- The senior leadership team dedicated to the Collection and Recovery business will remain as executive management of the business under Jonas Software’s ownership.
- It is expected that Jonas and FICO will continue to have a mutually beneficial relationship.