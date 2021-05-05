Anfield Energy launches 40M non-brokered private placement

May 05, 2021 9:15 AM ETAnfield Energy Inc. (ANLDF)ANLDFBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Anfield Energy (OTCQB:ANLDF) plans to conduct a non-brokered private placement for up to 40M units at $0.085/unit for total equity raise of up to $3.4M.
  • Each unit consists of one share and one share purchase warrant, with each warrant holder entitled to purchase an additional share at $0.13 for two years.
  • Private placement may be closed in tranches.
  • Proceeds will be used for the development of the West Slope vanadium/uranium properties, the Charlie Project and other Wyoming-based ISR projects, the Newsboy Gold Project, property-related costs, and general working capital.
