Model N partners with Channelnomics for effective channel strategies
May 05, 2021 9:19 AM ETModel N, Inc. (MODN)MODNBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Model N (NYSE:MODN) announces a new partnership with Channelnomics, a business strategy and research firm that enables high technology companies to assess, plan, and build channel program success.
- The partnership will enable joint customers of both companies to design and develop more effective channel strategies to drive execution and to achieve measurable revenue results.
- “The combined power of best-in-class software from Model N with strategy and consulting from Channelnomics means that high tech firms can adapt their channel strategy and channel programs to better align with hybrid activity-based and outcome-based programs, improve overall channel experience, and tighten financial controls over a variety of rebate, market development funds, and other incentive types. This partnership is truly a win-win scenario for our shared clients.” said Chanan Greenberg, SVP and GM of High Tech for Model N.