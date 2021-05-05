Model N partners with Channelnomics for effective channel strategies

May 05, 2021
  • Model N (NYSE:MODN) announces a new partnership with Channelnomics, a business strategy and research firm that enables high technology companies to assess, plan, and build channel program success.
  • The partnership will enable joint customers of both companies to design and develop more effective channel strategies to drive execution and to achieve measurable revenue results.
  • “The combined power of best-in-class software from Model N with strategy and consulting from Channelnomics means that high tech firms can adapt their channel strategy and channel programs to better align with hybrid activity-based and outcome-based programs, improve overall channel experience, and tighten financial controls over a variety of rebate, market development funds, and other incentive types. This partnership is truly a win-win scenario for our shared clients.” said Chanan Greenberg, SVP and GM of High Tech for Model N.
