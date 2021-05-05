Verra Mobility subsidiary inks multi-year deal with Transport for London
May 05, 2021 9:29 AM ETVerra Mobility Corporation (VRRM)VRRMBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Euro Parking Collection, subsidiary of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) has been selected by Transport for London to administer foreign collection penalties by heavy goods vehicles for its Direct Vision Standard program, through June of 2025.
- "With road safety at the core of our Company's mission, we are extremely proud to partner with TfL for this noble and visionary scheme that saves lives and promotes a safer London experience. With our proven solutions deployed across Europe and years of experience efficiently collecting penalties from foreign vehicle operators, Verra Mobility is uniquely positioned to help ensure that the Direct Vision Standard penalties will be properly collected." stated Tsjerk-Friso Roelfzema, Senior VP and GM for Verra Mobility Europe.