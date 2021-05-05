Maquia Capital Acquisition prices $160M tech SPAC IPO

May 05, 2021 9:31 AM ETBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Maquia Capital Acquisition announces $160M initial public offering for its 16M investment units priced at $10 per unit.
  • The units will start trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "MAQCU" beginning today, May 5.
  • Each unit consists of a common share and 0.5 redeemable warrant exercisable as a whole for the purchase of a second share at $11.50 per share. In addition, the company has granted underwriters an overallotment option to purchase up to an additional 2.4M units.
  • Shares and warrants will be listed separately as “MAQC” and “MAQCW,” respectively.
  • The company is a special purpose acquisition company, focused on business combination with technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.
  • Press Release
  • Latest: Chamath Palihapitiya's SPAC IPOF falls on report of potential Equinox gym deal
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.