Maquia Capital Acquisition prices $160M tech SPAC IPO
May 05, 2021 9:31 AM ETBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Maquia Capital Acquisition announces $160M initial public offering for its 16M investment units priced at $10 per unit.
- The units will start trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "MAQCU" beginning today, May 5.
- Each unit consists of a common share and 0.5 redeemable warrant exercisable as a whole for the purchase of a second share at $11.50 per share. In addition, the company has granted underwriters an overallotment option to purchase up to an additional 2.4M units.
- Shares and warrants will be listed separately as “MAQC” and “MAQCW,” respectively.
- The company is a special purpose acquisition company, focused on business combination with technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.
