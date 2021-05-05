Benchmark boosts IPG Photonics to Buy, now seeing 21% upside

May 05, 2021 9:29 AM ETIPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP)IPGPBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.