Benchmark boosts IPG Photonics to Buy, now seeing 21% upside
May 05, 2021 9:29 AM ETIPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP)IPGPBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Benchmark has upgraded IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) to Buy from Hold, seeing heavier upside in the shares after the stock tumbled on the announcement of a CEO transition and some in-line guidance.
- Shares slipped and fell 10.4% yesterday in the wake of the news.
- Analyst Mark Miller has set a price target of $230, now implying 21% upside after that decline.
- Street analysts are Bullish on the stock, while Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral overall. It has a Quant Rating of Neutral.
- Updated 9:33 a.m.: Shares are up 0.5%.