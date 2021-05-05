ADT announces executive leadership changes
- Smart home and business security brand, ADT (NYSE:ADT) announces several leadership changes.
- Jim Boyce, President, Chief Business Development Officer, has announced his decision to retire effective May 31, 2021, he will continue to advise the company’s President and CEO Jim DeVries on a consultative basis.
- With Boyce’s retirement, Jeff Likosar has been named CFO and President, Corporate Development, and will assume responsibility for corporate strategy, business development, partnerships, and communications, in addition to his current responsibilities as CFO.
- Keith Holmes will join later this month as Executive VP and CRO, reporting directly to DeVries.
- Don Young, who was serving as the company’s CIO and Executive VP, Field Operations, has been named Executive VP and COO.