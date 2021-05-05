Shake Shack looks tempting to Oppenheimer on the dips
May 05, 2021 9:36 AM ETShake Shack Inc. (SHAK)SHAKBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Oppenheimer keeps a constructive view on Shake Shack (SHAK +1.0%) as the dine-in restaurant recovery period starts.
- Analyst Michael Tamas: "We recommend using the pullback since mid-March as a buying opportunity (-18.6% vs. S&P's +5%). Into 1Q21 results on 5/6, we believe SHAK is well-positioned for near-term beats and positive revisions to consensus sales, margins, and EBITDA estimates through '22E and beyond."
- Oppenheimer's EBITDA estimate for next year is 10% above the consensus mark, yet Tamas and team say their assumptions still tilt conservative. Increasing visibility on SHAK into a return to industry-leading unit growth in FY22 is part of Oppenheimer's confidence in assigning at price target of $132. The average Wall Street price target on Shake Shack is $108.