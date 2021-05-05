Nuance gains on report Amazon may have been interested in takeover last year
May 05, 2021 By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Nuance (NASDAQ:NUAN) rose 0.5% after a report and proxy filing that indicate Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) was interested in an acquisition last year.
- The speculation comes after a proxy filing was released and CNBC's David Faber also said he's hearing the undisclosed party was Amazon.
- "On February 25, 2020, during a conversation regarding another company in the ordinary course of business development activities, a representative of a leading cloud technology and e-commerce company, which we refer to as Party D, conveyed to representatives of Evercore Party D’s interest in meeting with the senior leadership of Nuance to explore potential opportunities involving Nuance, ranging from a potential strategic partnership in healthcare to a potential acquisition of Nuance," according to the proxy filing.
- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) agreed to buy Nuance last month for almost $20B.
- Faber cautioned today that the proxy "in no way" means that Amazon would make a bid for Nuance and the regulatory approval for an Amazon deal would likely be harder than for the current Microsoft deal.
- Recall last month Stifel said Microsoft likely 'highest and final bidder' for Nuance. Faber also said last month that a number of Nuance shareholders were "somewhat disappointed" by the $56/share Microsoft deal.