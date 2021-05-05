Blink Charging inks 7-year agreement to deploy EV charging stations at Fattal Hotel locations in Israel
May 05, 2021 9:43 AM ETBlink Charging Co. (BLNK)BLNKBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA2 Comments
- Blink Charging (BLNK -0.2%) signs a long term contract to deploy its EV charging stations at Fattal Hotels across Israel.
- Fattal is one of Israel’s leading hotel companies, with luxury hotels in 14 major tourist locations, serving more than a million of tourists a year.
- A research report estimates the need for more than 25,000 charging points by 2025 in the country.
- “We’re excited to partner with the Fattal Hotel Group to expand Blink’s presence in Israel. The EV market in Israel is growing steadily, and the deployment of our industry leading EV charging stations will provide a fast and convenient charging option for hotel guests as well as the many tourists who visit the vacation destinations where these hotels are located. As more drivers choose EVs, it can be expected that when they travel, they will increasingly seek hotels that can accommodate their charging needs. This is another step in the beginning of our strategic and rapid international expansion plans.” commented Michael D. Farkas, Founder and CEO.