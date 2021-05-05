Five Star Bancorp prices 5.3M shares IPO, trading commences today
May 05, 2021 9:45 AM ETFive Star Bancorp (FSBC)FSBCBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) priced 5.27M shares IPO at $20/share for expected net proceeds of ~$94.8M; shares are expected to commence trading today.
- Underwriters granted 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 789,750 shares at IPO price of $20/share.
- If option exercised in full, additional net proceeds of ~$14.7M to be generated.
- Offer expected to close on or about May 7.
- Net proceeds to be used for funding a cash distribution to Five Star’s existing shareholders in the amount of $27M while remaining proceeds of ~$67.8M to be used for increasing the bank's capital for supporting Five Star’s organic growth strategies, including expanding Five Star's overall market share, to strengthen its regulatory capital and for general corporate purposes.