Virtu Financial stock slipped after questions on Q2 activity generate friction
- Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) stock dipped 3.7% on Tuesday after a CEO Douglas Cifu received from friction on the company's Q1 earnings call about ending its practice of providing monthly breakouts on market-making revenue.
- UBS's Alex Kramm confronted Cifu about the pullback: "So with all these metrics or industry metrics suggesting a little bit of a softening here, quarter-to-date and your lack of giving us some insights, I mean, how are we not supposed to infer that that things are running decently softer quarter-to-date?"
- Cifu said the monthly reports weren't serving long-term investors well: "So, look, we have tried to be very transparent, we gave monthly reports in 2020. And we put out an August report that, I guess, was lower than someone's expectations, and the stock went down 15% right. So there was no benefit to our long-term investors to continuing to do that. So I'm just not going to do it."
- Joe Molluso, Virtu's chief operating officer, explained that issuing the monthly reports "didn't help anything. It didn't help anyone understanding of the stock."
- Cifu also emphasized the long-term view of the company for not disclosing monthly stats: "Whether or not we should harp on monthly results on a stock that is a five-year story, to me is not the right way to approach a stock."
- Compass Point analyst Chris Allen writes in a note: "We note that the company took another step to reduce transparency with no breakout of market-making revenues, which is a bit frustrating."
- Q2 activity has moderated, as expected, Allen said; the analyst reduced Q2 EPS estimate to $0.74 from $0.77, but increased 2021 EPS estimate to $4.16 from $3.30 and 2022 EPS estimate to $3.33 from $3.32.
- UBS Kramm maintains a Neutral stance on Virtu. In his note, he says the trading environment "softened decently QTD, but expects results and continued buybacks to "bode well for the stock."
- Evercore ISI's Kaimon Chung, which rates VIRT In-Line, prefers to wait for a better risk-reward entry point as "we continue to expect volumes to normalize over the longer-term."
- RBC's Sean Horgan raises his price target for the stock to $38 from $35. "The long-term trend has become abundantly clear... VIRT is an undervalued market structure stock at ~10x '22 EPS, and we see a buying opportunity from pullbacks driven by headline risk around the 5/6 Congressional hearing," Horgan wrote.
- The stock has changed direction, with VIRT shares up 0.7% in early Wednesday trading.
