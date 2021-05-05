Virtu Financial stock slipped after questions on Q2 activity generate friction

May 05, 2021 9:53 AM ETVirtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT)VIRTBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor15 Comments
  • Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) stock dipped 3.7% on Tuesday after a CEO Douglas Cifu received from friction on the company's Q1 earnings call about ending its practice of providing monthly breakouts on market-making revenue.
  • UBS's Alex Kramm confronted Cifu about the pullback: "So with all these metrics or industry metrics suggesting a little bit of a softening here, quarter-to-date and your lack of giving us some insights, I mean, how are we not supposed to infer that that things are running decently softer quarter-to-date?"
  • Cifu said the monthly reports weren't serving long-term investors well: "So, look, we have tried to be very transparent, we gave monthly reports in 2020. And we put out an August report that, I guess, was lower than someone's expectations, and the stock went down 15% right. So there was no benefit to our long-term investors to continuing to do that. So I'm just not going to do it."
  • Joe Molluso, Virtu's chief operating officer, explained that issuing the monthly reports "didn't help anything. It didn't help anyone understanding of the stock."
  • Cifu also emphasized the long-term view of the company for not disclosing monthly stats: "Whether or not we should harp on monthly results on a stock that is a five-year story, to me is not the right way to approach a stock."
  • Compass Point analyst Chris Allen writes in a note: "We note that the company took another step to reduce transparency with no breakout of market-making revenues, which is a bit frustrating."
  • Q2 activity has moderated, as expected, Allen said; the analyst reduced Q2 EPS estimate to $0.74 from $0.77, but increased 2021 EPS estimate to $4.16 from $3.30 and 2022 EPS estimate to $3.33 from $3.32.
  • UBS Kramm maintains a Neutral stance on Virtu. In his note, he says the trading environment "softened decently QTD, but expects results and continued buybacks to "bode well for the stock."
  • Evercore ISI's Kaimon Chung, which rates VIRT In-Line, prefers to wait for a better risk-reward entry point as "we continue to expect volumes to normalize over the longer-term."
  • RBC's Sean Horgan raises his price target for the stock to $38 from $35. "The long-term trend has become abundantly clear... VIRT is an undervalued market structure stock at ~10x '22 EPS, and we see a buying opportunity from pullbacks driven by headline risk around the 5/6 Congressional hearing," Horgan wrote.
  • The stock has changed direction, with VIRT shares up 0.7% in early Wednesday trading.
  • In the past year, VIRT's total return has lagged the S&P 500 as seen in the chart below.
  • SA contributor Icaria Capital sees VIRT as a perfect hedge of investors' portfolios.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.