Philips' Aging and Caregiving business acquired by Connect America
May 05, 2021 10:15 AM ETKoninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG)PHGBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Connect America, a nationally recognized leading innovator in connected health solutions, signed a definitive agreement to acquire the Aging and Caregiving business from Royal Philips (PHG +1.5%).
- North American subscribers of both Connect America and ACG will benefit from expanded service offerings and new innovations in connected care.
- Financial terms were not disclosed while deal is expected to close in the upcoming weeks.
- Philips will maintain an equity stake in the company; until close, both the companies will continue to operate fully independently and competitively.