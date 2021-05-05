Veeco Instruments shares slide after soft quarterly guidance
May 05, 2021 10:18 AM ETVeeco Instruments Inc. (VECO)VECOBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) shares are currently down 5.7% after reporting first quarter beats yesterday with inline guidance.
- Revenue was up 28% Y/Y to $133.7M in the first quarter and EPS came in at $0.25, two cents above consensus estimates.
- For Q2, the company guides for revenue of $120-145M (consensus: $130.75M) and EPS of $0.17-0.35 (consensus: $0.26).
- “We are also making progress toward our long-term growth by actively engaging with customers in the semiconductor and compound semiconductor markets. We shipped multiple evaluation systems to leading device manufacturers as part of our strategy to penetrate targeted high-growth markets. Additionally, construction is well underway at our new San Jose manufacturing facility to better meet the demands of our semiconductor customers," says CEO William Miller.
- Press release.