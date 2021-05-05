WideOpenWest rises 3% as Truist upgrades to Buy, seeing ongoing broadband growth
May 05, 2021 10:26 AM ETWideOpenWest, Inc. (WOW)WOWBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) is up 3.2% after an upgrade to Buy at Truist Securities.
- That values WOW at more than a two-turn discount to last year's Astound acquisition, at 12.5x, the firm says.
- "Despite WOW's checkered past and performance since its IPO, we believe the past six quarters demonstrate the company has finally hit its stride," analyst Greg Miller says.
- Even though comparisons are getting tougher as the economy laps the COVID-19 pandemic, the firm says WOW can keep growing high-speed data revenue at a high-single to low-double digit rate through 2022.
- It has a $25 price target, implying 64% upside.
- Street analysts are Neutral on the stock overall, while it has a Quant Rating of Bullish.