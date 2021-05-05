Tupperware's turnaround plan bodes well for earnings topper; stock +9%
May 05, 2021
- Tupperware (NYSE:TUP) is up 9% in early-trading session after topping estimates on both lines in its first-quarter earnings results.
- Revenue of $460.3M (+22.5% Y/Y) beats consensus by $26.25M.
- By segment, revenue: Asia Pacific, $125.3M (+4% Y/Y); Europe, $126.8M (+20% Y/Y); North America, $146.5M (+45% Y/Y); and South America, $61.6M (+27% Y/Y).
- EBITDA grew 551% to $88.6M, compared to $13.6M a year ago.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.82 beats by $0.28; GAAP EPS of $0.85 beats by $0.31
- The company ended the quarter with $154.8M in cash and equivalents.
- "Our cash earnings in the first quarter illustrate the benefits of the ongoing turnaround plan, which is creating a more profitable company. Additionally, the sale of non-core assets resulted in a sizeable reduction of our debt, consistent with our capital allocation policy, resulting in a prospective fifty-basis-point interest rate reduction," says CFO and COO Sandra Harris.
