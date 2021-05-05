Pfizer/ BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine approved for adolescents in Canada
- Canada’s health regulator has expanded its authorization for Pfizer (PFE +1.7%)/ BioNTech (BNTX +10.1%) COVID-19 vaccine to include those aged 12 – 15 years.
- Confirming the decision Dr. Supriya Sharma, chief medical adviser at Health Canada has said that the move will help children return to a normal life, the Associated Press reported.
- Previously in December, the regulator had issued a conditional authorization for the vaccine limiting its use for those above 16 years.
- The FDA is also reportedly on track to approve the vaccine as early as next week for the age group, after issuing an emergency authorization in December for use in people aged 16 years and above.
- The vaccine has indicated 100% efficacy in adolescents according to top-line results from a Phase 3 trial.