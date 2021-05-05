iRhythm gains on vague speculation of potential activist interest
May 05, 2021 11:24 AM ETiRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC), PHG, BSXIRTC, PHG, BSXBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- iRhythm (NASDAQ:IRTC) rose 5.3% on speculation that the company could potentially see activist interest after its shares have plunged 69% this year before today on lower reimbursement rates for its heart monitoring device.
- The speculation comes as traders appear to be circulating an Insightia report from April 29 that discusses how the company could be an activist target. Though traders mention activist Starboard Value, the report doesn't specifically say that Starboard could target IRTC. It does point out that Starboard took a 9% stake in Merit Medical Systems in early 2020.
- It also highlights consolidation among IRTC's peers including BioTelemtry's (NASDAQ:BEAT) sale to Philips (NYSE:PHG) and Preventice Solutions sale to Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX).
- The Insightia report also mentions that activists have taken notice of IRTC, including Artisan Partners, which has a 4.7% stake, and D.E. Shaw and Ancora, which each hold less than a 1% stake.
- IRTC scheduled to report results tomorrow.
- Last month, iRhythm said that it won't provide its Zio XT service to the Medicare fee for service segment if the rates remain unchanged. iRhythm said it's preparing an operating plan to discontinue serving the Medicare segment with Zio XT that it expects to begin implementing in 2Q.