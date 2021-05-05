Nemaura Medical rallies on 200K sugarBEAT sensors order
May 05, 2021 11:41 AM ETNemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD)NMRDBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Nemaura Medical (NMRD +32.3%) received a purchase order for 5K sugarBEAT transmitters and 200K sugarBEAT sensors from its U.K. licensee, DB Ethitronix.
- The order has an additional rolling monthly purchase order forecast for the next 24 months of 15K transmitters and 2.1M sensors, with an option to increase volumes based on customer response.
- Based on the success of the soft launch of the sugarBEAT non-invasive glucose monitoring device in the U.K., the company is advancing discussions for joint launches in Germany, Saudi Arabia and UAE.
- "As a result, we are very optimistic about our ability to drive sales and increase market share in Europe and ultimately the U.S. and elsewhere. We believe our device has the potential to significantly change the way people prevent, manage, and even possibly reverse Type 2 diabetes," CEO Dr. Faz Chowdhury commented.
- For worldwide commercialization, the company plans to enhance production capabilities through key partnerships and establish distribution channels in additional European territories, U.S. and Middle East.