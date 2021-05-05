ADM Endeavors renews annual contract with Tarrant County
May 05, 2021 11:51 AM ETADM Endeavors, Inc. (ADMQ)ADMQBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- ADM Endeavors (OTCQB:ADMQ +0.1%) signs renewal uniform contract with Tarrant County, Texas.
- The extension will be valid through July 23, 2022.
- CEO Marc Johnson said, “Bruce Boyce has done an excellent job servicing this contract. Tarrant County has been a great customer to work for. Their people are professional and kind. The contact itself has been very impressive. As of 5/4/21 the sales from this contract are up over 58% base on the entire contact projection. This percentage will only grow because there are more than two months remaining on the original contract. This ongoing contact should continue to pay dividends for ADMQ and its shareholders.”