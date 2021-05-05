Vestas posts unexpected Q1 loss but plans to raise prices
- Vestas Wind Systems (OTCPK:VWDRY +7%) surges after reporting a Q1 operating loss, citing the impact of the pandemic and lower activity levels, but saying it will raise its prices, as the costs of steel and transportation increase amid the global commodities boom.
- Vestas reported a Q1 EBIT loss of €71M ($85.2M), compared with analyst expectations of a gain.
- Benchmark prices for steel in China have soared 25% YTD, lifting the cost of one of the main materials in the construction of wind turbines, and rising freight rates have raised the company's cost of transporting its products.
- "There's no way we will and can absorb that," Vestas CEO Henrik Andersen tells Bloomberg. "Projects that come in now will see a reflection that it has become more expensive to get the turbines."
- Andersen says Vestas expects to make up for the slow start to 2021 and maintains its guidance for full-year revenues of €16B-€17B after Q1 revenues fell 12% Y/Y to €1.96B.