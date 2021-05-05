GrafTech International down 5% post Q1 results, weak margins

  • GrafTech International (EAF -5.3%) slips despite beating Q1 estimates, reports revenue decline of 4.5% Y/Y to $304.39M; and net income of $98.8M down by 19.2% Y/Y.
  • Gross margin declined by 450 bps to 51.9%; and operating margin was down 653 bps to 45%.
  • Adj. EBITDA declined by 13.5% Y/Y to $155.05M; and margin declined by 530 bps to 50.9%.
  • Production volume of 36 thousand MT increased 9% Y/Y; and Sales volume of 37 thousand metric tons (+9% Y/Y).
  • Cash flow from operations was $122.43M, compared to $139.28M a year ago. FCF was $108.25M.
  • Company has cash and cash equivalents of $96M and total debt of ~$1.3B.
  • Commercial Outlook:
  • “The reality is that during probably the most challenging year on records, GrafTech generated $530m in FCF and reduced debt by $400m. In normalised market conditions, GrafTech should be able to generate at least $700m,” mentions SA contributor Almyra Research with Bullish rating.
  • Previously: GrafTech International EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (May 5)
