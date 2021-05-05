Qilian International signs Gan Di Xin's exclusive distribution agreement
May 05, 2021 12:13 PM ETQilian International Holding Group Limited (QLI)QLIBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Qilian International Holding Group (QLI +2.0%) announces agency agreement with China's Henan Kangzhiyuan Pharmaceutical to boost the sales of Gan Di Xin medicine for the initial agreement term of 5 years, beginning April 22, 2021.
- The agreement signed through Qilian's subsidiary, Gansu Qilianshan, will see Kangzhiyuan acting as the exclusive sales agent for the distribution of the company's licorice lozenges products, focused on Gan Di Xin sales.
- "We are very pleased to cooperate with Kangzhiyuan. Previously, we marketed Gan Di Xin® mainly through third-party platforms in towns such as healthcare centers, individual clinics, and pharmacies. We believe the national marketing channels and sales network of Kangzhiyuan will greatly assist us in achieving record sales for the compound licorice lozenges product," says Chairman and CEO Zhanchang Xin.
- Press Release