New York Times falls 5% as Q1 financials beat, but subscribers disappoint
May 05, 2021 12:16 PM ET The New York Times Company (NYT) By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) is 4.7% lower after its first-quarter earnings, which beat on financial metrics but disappointed expectations with subscriber numbers.
- Revenues rose 6.6% to $473M, a positive surprise, and operating profit jumped 89% to $51.7M.
- Meanwhile, amid lower interest income, attributable net income rose 25% to $41.1M.
- But net subscriber additions came to just 293,000. Along with 8,000 net declines in print subscriptions, digital subs of 301,000 fell short of expectations for 361,000.
- Of the 301,000 net digital subscription adds, 167,000 came from the news side (light of an expected 225,000), and 134,000 from the company's Cooking, Games, and Audio products (vs. 145,000 expected).
- The company ended the quarter with about 7.82M subscriptions across print and digital products.
- It also has more than 100M registered users and an average weekly audience of 76M readers. "That foundation, plus our unmatched journalistic breadth and a market of at least 100M people who are expected to pay for English-language journalism, grounds our conviction that we can substantially and profitably scale paid subscriptions over time," says CEO Meredith Kopit Levien.
- Revenue breakout: Subscription, $329.1M, up 15.3% (Digital, $179.6M; Print, $149.5M). Advertising, $97.1M, down 8.5% (Digital, $59.5M; Print, $37.6M).
- Cash and marketable securities came to $890.7M at quarter-end, up $8.7M from Dec. 27.
- For Q2, it expects subscription revenues to rise about 15%, with digital-only sub revenue seen rising 30%. The company expects ad revenues to jump 55-60% year-over-year, with digtital ad revenue up 70-75% thanks to some easy comps from last year's ad slump.
