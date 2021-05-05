New York Times falls 5% as Q1 financials beat, but subscribers disappoint

  • The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) is 4.7% lower after its first-quarter earnings, which beat on financial metrics but disappointed expectations with subscriber numbers.
  • Revenues rose 6.6% to $473M, a positive surprise, and operating profit jumped 89% to $51.7M.
  • Meanwhile, amid lower interest income, attributable net income rose 25% to $41.1M.
  • But net subscriber additions came to just 293,000. Along with 8,000 net declines in print subscriptions, digital subs of 301,000 fell short of expectations for 361,000.
  • Of the 301,000 net digital subscription adds, 167,000 came from the news side (light of an expected 225,000), and 134,000 from the company's Cooking, Games, and Audio products (vs. 145,000 expected).
  • The company ended the quarter with about 7.82M subscriptions across print and digital products.
  • It also has more than 100M registered users and an average weekly audience of 76M readers. "That foundation, plus our unmatched journalistic breadth and a market of at least 100M people who are expected to pay for English-language journalism, grounds our conviction that we can substantially and profitably scale paid subscriptions over time," says CEO Meredith Kopit Levien.
  • Revenue breakout: Subscription, $329.1M, up 15.3% (Digital, $179.6M; Print, $149.5M). Advertising, $97.1M, down 8.5% (Digital, $59.5M; Print, $37.6M).
  • Cash and marketable securities came to $890.7M at quarter-end, up $8.7M from Dec. 27.
  • For Q2, it expects subscription revenues to rise about 15%, with digital-only sub revenue seen rising 30%. The company expects ad revenues to jump 55-60% year-over-year, with digtital ad revenue up 70-75% thanks to some easy comps from last year's ad slump.
  • Press release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.