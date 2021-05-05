Square Online expands to offer on-demand alcohol delivery
May 05, 2021 12:23 PM ETBlock, Inc. (SQ), DASHSQ, DASHBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor13 Comments
- Square (SQ +3.0%) expands its on-demand delivery feature, allowing restaurants, bars, and other sellers to offer customers the option to buy alcohol from their website and have it delivered through a delivery partner.
- When an order is placed on a Square Online ordering page, a courier from Square's delivery partner DoorDash is dispatched to the business location, picks up the order, delivers it to the buyer, and ensures age verification.
- Sellers pay a flat fee of $1.50 per order to Square and a delivery fee to the fulfillment partner; they pay no marketplace commission. DoorDash (DASH -3.2%) charges $6.99 for deliveries up to 3-5 miles and $8.99 in California.
- The on-demand alcohol deliver will be available in: California, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.