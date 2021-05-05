ACI Worldwide Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2021 12:29 PM ETACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW)ACIWBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.06 (+128.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $276.65M (-4.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ACIW has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.