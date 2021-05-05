Humanigen is on the rise after publication of Phase 3 data for COVID-19 therapy

May 05, 2021 12:29 PM ETHumanigen, Inc. (HGEN)HGENBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Humanigen (HGEN +4.7%) is trading higher after the company announced the publication of Phase 3 results of its lead asset lenzilumab in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
  • The Phase 3 data published online as a pre-print of medrxiv has yet to undergo the peer-review which typically precedes the publication in a medical journal.
  • More than a fifth of Humanigen shares are on loan.
  • In November, the company first announced the top-line data from the trial which demonstrated 37% more recoveries in the lenzilumab arm compared to the current standard of care.
  • In March, Humanigen said the experimental treatment raised the probability of survival by 54% without the need for invasive mechanical ventilation ("IMV") and the Phase 3 trial achieved the primary endpoint.
