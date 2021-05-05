News FQ3 2021 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2021 5:35 PM ETNews Corporation (NWSA)NWSABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- News (NASDAQ:NWSA) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Thursday, May 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.05 (+66.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.18B (-4.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NWSA has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.