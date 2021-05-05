Beacon Roofing Supply FQ2 2021 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2021 5:35 PM ETBeacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN)BECNBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Thursday, May 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 (+101.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.31B (-10.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BECN has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward.