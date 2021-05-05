WhatsApp launches peer-to-peer payments in Brazil
May 05, 2021
- WhatsApp (FB -0.2%) has launched its peer-to-peer payment system in Brazil, allowing its users to transfer money to one another.
- For now, that's being made available to those who have Visa or Mastercard debit or prepaid cards attached, from one of eight bank partners (including Banco do Brasil, Banco Inter, Bradesco, Itaú and Nubank), covering about 70% of banked Brazilian customers.
- And users will be limited (by Visa and Mastercard) to transactions of 1,000 reais (about $186) - a move to make most transactions between family and friends.
- Now WhatsApp tells Bloomberg it will focus on getting the central bank's approval for merchant payments, a move it hopes to launch this year following any needed regulatory approvals.