Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2021 12:54 PM ETRegeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN)REGNBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $8.72 (+32.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.59B (+41.5% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects R&D $682.7M.
- Over the last 2 years, REGN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward.