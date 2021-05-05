Zoetis Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2021 12:58 PM ETZoetis Inc. (ZTS)ZTSBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.04 (+9.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.73B (+13.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ZTS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.