Progyny Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2021 5:35 PM ETProgyny, Inc. (PGNY)PGNYBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.09 (+125.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $121.45M (+49.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PGNY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.