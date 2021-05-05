TripAdvisor Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2021 5:35 PM ETTripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP)TRIPBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.32 (-557.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $119.95M (-56.9% Y/Y).
- Adjusted Ebitda loss estimate $25.7M (range loss $16.3M to $33.9M)
- Negative cash flow from operations estimate $25.8M
- Negative free cash flow estimate $55.4M
- Over the last 2 years, TRIP has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.