Yelp Q1 2021 Earnings Preview

May 05, 2021 5:35 PM ETYelp Inc. (YELP)YELPBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Yelp (NYSE:YELP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 6th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 (+177.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $228M (-8.8% Y/Y).
  • Bifurcating Revenue: Advertising $218.4M; Transactions $3.6M; Other $6.8M.
  • Estimated Adjusted EBITDA $27.1M vs guidance $20M-$30M
  • Estimated Adjusted EBITDA margin 11.9%
  • Over the last 1 year, YELP has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.
