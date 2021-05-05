Cognex Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2021 5:35 PM ET Cognex Corporation (CGNX)
- Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.35 (+218.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $239.27M (+43.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CGNX has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.