JFrog Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2021 5:35 PM ETJFrog Ltd. (FROG)FROGBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.01 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $44.82M.
- Estimated Gross margin 82.1%
- Estimated Operating margin 2.5%
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.
