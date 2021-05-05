Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2021 1:06 PM ETIronwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD)IRWDBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.21 (+425.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $91.15M (+14.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IRWD has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.