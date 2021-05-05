Nielsen Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2021 1:08 PM ETNielsen Holdings plc (NLSN)NLSNBy: SA News Team
- Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (+10.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $843.45M (-45.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NLSN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.