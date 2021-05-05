Black Knight Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2021 1:10 PM ETBlack Knight, Inc. (BKI)BKIBy: SA News Team
- Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.51 (+8.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $337.98M (+16.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BKI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.