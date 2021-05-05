Teradata Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2021 5:35 PM ETTeradata Corporation (TDC)TDCBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Teradata (NYSE:TDC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.47 (+74.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $467.49M (+7.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TDC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.