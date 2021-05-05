Avaya Holdings Q2 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2021 1:12 PM ETAvaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA)AVYABy: SA News Team
- Avaya Holdings (NYSE:AVYA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.16 (+97.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $717.52M (+5.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, AVYA has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.