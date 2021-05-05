EchoStar Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2021 1:13 PM ETEchoStar Corporation (SATS)SATSBy: SA News Team
- EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.08 (+85.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $470.85M (+1.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SATS has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.