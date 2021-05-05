Open Text Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2021 5:35 PM ETOpen Text Corporation (OTEX)OTEXBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.69 (+13.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $813.38M (-0.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, OTEX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.