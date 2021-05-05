Rapid7 Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2021 5:35 PM ETRapid7, Inc. (RPD)RPDBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.06 (+33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $114.39M (+21.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RPD has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.