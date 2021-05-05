ChannelAdvisor Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2021 1:15 PM ETChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM)ECOMBy: SA News Team
- ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 (+142.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $37.43M (+16.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ECOM has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.