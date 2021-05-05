Paylocity Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2021 5:35 PM ETPaylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY)PCTYBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.67 (-19.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $185.22M (+7.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PCTY has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 13 downward.