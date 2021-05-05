Cornerstone OnDemand Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2021 5:35 PM ETCornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD)CSODBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.44 (+91.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $204.22M (+36.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CSOD has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.