Proto Labs Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2021 1:42 PM ETProto Labs, Inc. (PRLB)PRLBBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.42 (-31.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $113.23M (-1.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PRLB has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.