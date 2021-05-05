Quanta Services Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2021 1:44 PM ETQuanta Services, Inc. (PWR)PWRBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.73 (+55.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.73B (-1.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PWR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.